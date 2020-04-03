× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STODDARD — Marianne O. Stellner, 85, of rural Stoddard died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1934, to Herbert and Constance (Olson) Knutson. Marianne graduated from Viroqua High School and Vernon County Teachers College. She taught in rural Vernon County for two years. Marianne married Lemarr Stellner Feb. 18, 1956. The couple farmed their married life. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, bird watching and spending time with family, especially, her grandchildren.

Survivors include her nine children, Steve (Cheryl) of Texas, Peggy and Lori of Viroqua, Mark (Darla) of Stoddard, Todd of Westby, Chris of Stoddard, Connie (Lonnie) Krause of Genoa, Matt (Tracy) of Coon Valley and Nick (Teale) of Sparta; grandchildren, Shelly (Brian) Wicks, Erica (Kyle) Buros, Rian Getter, Mark (Angie) Stellner, Emily (James) Ennis, Tyler Stellner, Dylan Krause, Macy and Mackenzie Stellner and Shana (Dan) Adams; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Mari and Naia Buros, Jaxson and Max Getter, Declan and Bryce Ennis, Matt, Shane and Dakotah Adams, Keisha Ried, Jazmen, Brayden and Payten Wicks; two sisters, Anita Thompson and Jean Knutson; and a brother, John Knutson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lemarr in 2001; son, Dennis in infancy; two brothers, Lamont and Harlan; a sister-in-law, Pat; and a brother-in-law, Harlan Thompson.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley with burial in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to the family may be sent to Seland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Coon Valley, WI 54623. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.