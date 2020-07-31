Marilyn A. Wedwick, 78, of Viroqua passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born in Viroqua, May 3, 1942, to the late Alvin and Myrtle (Olson) Gardner. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1960. Following graduation, she worked as a secretary for the Viroqua Schools and then as a legal secretary at Gulbrandsen-Fortney Law Office, until her retirement. She married Raymond Wedwick Oct. 26, 1963. She loved Bluegrass music and was a member of the Viroqua Bluegrass and Gospel Music Association. Marilyn was a lifelong and very active member of Franklin Lutheran Church and Ruth Circle. She was very well known for her listening skills, good advice, faith, cooking and baking.