Mary Sue Ludwig, 58, of Westby, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born January 20, 1962, in Viroqua, to Tom and Julaine (Leahy) Riendl. She graduated from Westby High School in 1980 and Viterbo University in 1984, with a bachelor’s degree in music education. She worked at the Old Town Motel and Answering Service, through college and into her professional career as a music teacher in the Brookwood School District for 17 years. She married Daniel Ludwig July 20, 2012. She was involved in her community serving for many years on the Bekkum Memorial Library board and an organist at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Mary Sue played for many weddings and funerals, as well as giving music lessons to many children. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and kept in touch with her aunts and uncles by phone. She enjoyed playing the piano along with many other instruments.