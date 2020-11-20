Mary Sue Ludwig, 58, of Westby, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born January 20, 1962, in Viroqua, to Tom and Julaine (Leahy) Riendl. She graduated from Westby High School in 1980 and Viterbo University in 1984, with a bachelor’s degree in music education. She worked at the Old Town Motel and Answering Service, through college and into her professional career as a music teacher in the Brookwood School District for 17 years. She married Daniel Ludwig July 20, 2012. She was involved in her community serving for many years on the Bekkum Memorial Library board and an organist at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Mary Sue played for many weddings and funerals, as well as giving music lessons to many children. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and kept in touch with her aunts and uncles by phone. She enjoyed playing the piano along with many other instruments.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; two stepdaughters, Taylor Ludwig and Brittany (Matthew) Henderson; three grandsons, Kolton, Chase, and Miles Henderson; a special niece ,Erin Moline; one brother; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services celebrating Mary Sue’s life were held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Father Matt Marshall officiating. Burial was at the Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery, rural Westby. Memorials may be made to either St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or the Bekkum Memorial Library.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
