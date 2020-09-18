Michael David Simonson, 71, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born Feb. 1. 1949, to Kenneth and Rose Marie Simonson in Viroqua.
The family farm was the one place he truly loved. He suffered a stroke, while doing the thing Mike enjoyed, farming. After his father passed away, Mike moved home and lived with his mother, until her death.
On Jan. 25, 1971, he married Judith Haltorp. They later divorced. From this union he was blessed with three children.
He is survived by his children, Joey, Angela (Andy) Kast and Jeremy; along with 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barb (John) Huschka and Kathy (Gary) Volden; and brother, Roger Simonson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Todd Harris.
We appreciate the wonderful care that Gundersen Health Center staff gave Mike during his time there.
The family would like to thank all of Mike’s Rod & Gun family. Your friendship has meant the world to him.
Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no funeral.
