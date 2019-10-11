Morris Engh

WESTBY — Morris Ardell Engh, 92, of Westby passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the home of his son, Rohn, in Spokane, Wash. He was born in Westby, on Melby street, March 28,1927, to Anna Mathilda Engh. His father, Morris Hoff had been killed in an accident months before.
He always told stories of great adventures he had as a child growing up in Westby. He was part of the “Greatest Generation.”
He joined the Navy at age 17, in 1944 and never forgot April 1, 1945. He was on board the USS Rawlins APA 226 with 400 crew members and 5000 marine soldiers, as they landed on Okinawa where, he recalled there was “massive fighting raging.” He received medals including World War II Victory ribbon, American Area Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Area Ribbon/1 star, and National Defense Service Medal. He returned to Westby, to obtain his High school diploma. He was not able to complete it at that time so he joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes for a year. He returned to Westby, once more to obtain his GED, but the Korean war broke out and his love of the military saw him stationed at Pearl Harbor, assigned to a utility fleet preparing ships for battle in Korea. In 1952, stationed in California he completed his GED.
He received his high school diploma with the Westby class of 2001. He then returned to Westby, to various odd jobs, but his love of the military and service to our country found him enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was assigned to the 4080th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing. The only team that had a pilot, Major Rudolph Anderson Jr., shot down during the Cuban Missile crisis. He recalled many times strapping Anderson in his seat before a flight. He served in Vietnam, 1966 and Thailand, 1968. He also received many awards in the Air Force, Vietnam Service Medal, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze stars, as well as many Air Force longevity and good conduct awards. Moe was extremely proud of his service years in different branches of the military for over 25 years. After retirement from the Air Force, he went to work for his cousins, Harley and Richard Engh, at Viking insulation in Burbank, Calif. He returned to Westby, in the late 70s, to care for his mother.
He was a member of the Westby American Legion and Westby VFW 8021, where he served as chaplain for over 28 years. He was also the bingo caller for many years with his famous “O-66, I get my kicks on route 66,” which he traveled many times with his children when they were young.
He married Anna Marie Brye May 21, 1955. They were divorced in 1967, but remained friends until her passing April 17, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Bergh; and his longtime Lady-friend and traveling companion, Olive Parker. He is survived by his children, Mauree (Brown) Hamilton, Tracy (Jim) Claflin, J. Michele (Dave) Wallace, Rohn (Laura) Engh and Joe (Chrissy) Crispin; is grandchildren, Justin, Amanda, Jami, Lindsey, Loren, Sayra, Lillian, Angela, Haley and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Bruce, Penelope, Logann, Matthew; many cousins and “in laws,” as well as nieces and nephews; great neighbors, Gary and Faith, Fred and Jena, Gary and Mary.
He was a life long member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
A funeral service for Morris will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., in Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiate with burial and full military honors to follow the service at Coon Prairie Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family, (608) 634-2100.
