READSTOWN — Myrna Jean Callaway, 76, of Readstown died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Myrna was born in Mauston, Wis., to Phillip and Dorothy (Hahn) Markgraf March 27, 1943. She was raised in Kendall her whole, where she attended elementary school all the way through high school. She married Frank Callaway April 13, 1964. They then moved to Readstown in 1970, where they started their own family business, Crazy Frank’s Sales.
Myrna is survived by her loving husband, Frank Callaway; her three sisters, Sharon (Larry) Dobson, Judy (Ed) Terpstra and Kathy (Roger) Friday; her three sons, Mike (Roberta) Callaway, Mark Callaway and Miles (Melissa) Callaway; her son-in-law, Bill Steckler; and eleven loving grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter. Linda (Bill) Steckler.
Myrna was a loving wife to Frank, a devoted mother to her children and a wonderful grandmother to all of her grandchildren.
Funeral services for Myrna will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 7, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Doug Tremelling will officiate with burial following the service at the Readstown Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during visitations from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Aug. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday morning before the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family, 634-2100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.