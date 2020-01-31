Myron Cole

WESTBY — Myron “Mike” Cole, 96, of Westby died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Myron (Mike) Archie Cole was born on the family farm, town of Clinton, to Clarence and Minnie (Teal) Cole June 25, 1923. He lived a good life for 96-1/2 years. He worked hard, was frugal and loved his family.

Mike married his dance partner, Shirley Hay, New Years Eve 1946. They lived in a three room house with an outhouse on the family farm. As Linda and Betty joined the family, they slept under a makeshift closet at the end of Mike and Shirley’s bedroom. A few years later a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom were added to the house to complete their little “mansion.”

Mike’s passion was farming, but as hard as he worked, he could never seem to get ahead, so he tried various ways to supplement his income. He drove dump truck, was the “school bus” (the family car) for Sugar Grove School, ran a lunch wagon to auctions for seven years in the days when there were many auctions and tried factory work. None of those fit with his idea of raising a family.