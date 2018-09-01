Natalie Peterson Chudej, 85, died Monday, August 20, 2018.
Natalie was born Aug. 11, 1933, to Elmer and Nora (Bjornstad) Peterson of Westby. She was baptized and confirmed at Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. She attended Oium and Gilbertson country schools. She moved to La Crosse and married Ray Chudej Nov. 10, 1963. They later moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. Natalie worked as a waitress and enjoyed spending time with her dogs and cats.
Natalie is survived by her children, Frederick “Fritz”, Joey, Larry and Susan Domenget; grandchildren, Jared, Angela, Jessica, Andrea, Shana, Lance, Jasmine and Austin; and several great-grandchildren. Natalie is survived by two sisters, Janice (Jack) Martine and Verona Peterson; special niece, Ellen Mae Pederson; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Natalie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Arthur Peterson, Orville Peterson and Lester Peterson; four sisters, Evelyn Zinn, Adah Severson, Darlene Kingslien and Blanche Garrity.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Pastor Julie Wollman officiated.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.
