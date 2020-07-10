× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

VIROQUA — Noel J. Soltau, 80 of Viroqua peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, reaching his “End of the Trail.”

Noel was born in Angelo, Wis., Aug. 24, 1939, to Lyle and Katherine (Ikert) Soltau.

Noel graduated from Viroqua High school in 1957, graduated from the Vernon County teacher’s college in 1959, and then began his career as a teacher at a country school in Monroe, Wis. He enlisted in the Army National Guard in Viroqua, from 1960-1965 (32nd Division) where he earned the rank of (E-5) Sergeant. He was called to active duty from 1961-1962, during the Berlin Crisis.

After active duty he returned to teaching for the Monroe Public schools until 1973. During his teaching career, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education from UW-La Crosse, in 1968, and also earned credits towards a master’s degree at UW-Madison. While teaching, he also served as president of the Monroe Education Association (MEA) and was an active member of the Monroe Lions club.

Noel left his teaching career in 1973, to manage the family business, G&S Plumbing and Heating, in Viroqua, for 24 years before his retirement and family business closure in 1997. He later came out of retirement from 1999-2007, to work as a handy-man//go-for man at Vernon County Chrysler.