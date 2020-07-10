VIROQUA — Noel J. Soltau, 80 of Viroqua peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, reaching his “End of the Trail.”
Noel was born in Angelo, Wis., Aug. 24, 1939, to Lyle and Katherine (Ikert) Soltau.
Noel graduated from Viroqua High school in 1957, graduated from the Vernon County teacher’s college in 1959, and then began his career as a teacher at a country school in Monroe, Wis. He enlisted in the Army National Guard in Viroqua, from 1960-1965 (32nd Division) where he earned the rank of (E-5) Sergeant. He was called to active duty from 1961-1962, during the Berlin Crisis.
After active duty he returned to teaching for the Monroe Public schools until 1973. During his teaching career, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education from UW-La Crosse, in 1968, and also earned credits towards a master’s degree at UW-Madison. While teaching, he also served as president of the Monroe Education Association (MEA) and was an active member of the Monroe Lions club.
Noel left his teaching career in 1973, to manage the family business, G&S Plumbing and Heating, in Viroqua, for 24 years before his retirement and family business closure in 1997. He later came out of retirement from 1999-2007, to work as a handy-man//go-for man at Vernon County Chrysler.
Noel married Shirley Dahl in 1982. As Noel often said, “I got three young boys, one dog, a cat and two goldfish, by just saying I DO.” Noel was a great husband and parent to his new family and grandkids. Noel enjoyed driving vacations with his family, loved wood-working, building toy-boxes for all the grandkids, several doll houses, and detailed scroll saw work. Noel and Shirley loved to work in the yard and go treasure hunting at rummage sales and flea markets. He loved watching the grandkids, attending their sporting events, going to birthday parties and family events, caring for his cats, Smokey and Bandit, and his visits with the grand-dogs.
Noel was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Katherine Soltau; brothers, Bernard and Vernon Soltau; sisters-in-law, Janice, Jean, and Dorothy Soltau; brother-in-law, Bud Blegen; along with his father and mother in-law, Howard and Mildred Anderson.
Noel, “Pa Pa” to his grandkids, is survived by his wife, Shirley Soltau; stepson, Scott (Angela) Dahl and grandkids, Anders, Davin, and Sitotaw; stepson, Troy (Angella) Dahl and grandkids, twins, Brayden and Ella, and Jack; and stepson, Jason Dahl (fiancé, Steph), and grandkids, Zoe and Easton; two brothers, Jim and Mike (Nora) Soltau; two sisters, Janet Greeno and Kathy (Arvid) Skrede.
A private burial is planned for the immediate family, at the Viroqua Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be planned at a future date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Noel’s family.
