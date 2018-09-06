LA CROSSE/COON VALLEY — Adeline “Addy” J. Dreves-Nelson, 83, of La Crosse and formerly of Coon Valley passed away Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, with her family by her side at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
She was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Viroqua, to Julius and Alvia (Tyvand) Slette. Addy graduated from Westby High School in 1953. She went on to become a dental assistant right out of high school and worked for Dr. Brenden DDS in Westby, for several years. She was a homemaker a large part of her married life. Addy married Theodore “Ted” Dreves Jr., May 10, 1958. Ted passed away Feb. 14, 1990. She married Greg Nelson April 4, 1998.
Addy enjoyed playing cards, bowling, word search puzzles, drawing and sketching and was well known for her cooking and baking. She grew up on a farm with horses and has had a passion for them since childhood. She also loved attending her grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities, holiday times with family and going out to eat and visiting with friends and family. Addy was a former member of the Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband, Greg; a son, Chris Dreves of La Crosse; three daughters, Kari (Marty) Snustead, Krin (Gary) Stendalen and Kala Dreves (Gail Hanson) all of Westby; one sister, Lou Ann (Frederick) Engh of Westby; seven grandchildren, Jason (Krista) Dreves of Minnetonka, Minn., McKenzie and Tanner Snustead, Lexi and Trey Stendalen of Westby, Jacob Dreves of Stevens Point, Wis., and Eric (Emily) Stendalen of Novelty, Ohio; and one great-grandson, Kane Stendalen; two brothers-in-law, Gordon (Mary Ann) and Duane “Dewey” (Arlene) Dreves, both of La Crosse; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a special friend, Lisa (Bjornstad) Fawcett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted Dreves Jr.; two sisters, Eldoris Melby and Marian Tainter; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Melby.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Dan Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. A special thank you to Gundersen Health Hospice and the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice for their excellent care.
Memorials may be given to the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care or the American Cancer Society.
