COON VALLEY—James (Jim) LeRoy King died in his home Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Coon Valley, at the age of 88.

Jim was born Oct. 4, 1929, in La Crosse to Sylvester and Mabel (Moen) King. He graduated from Coon Valley Graded School in 1944. He married Mary Hoff in 1960, on her parent’s farm outside of Chaseburg. After moving to their own farm outside of Coon Valley, Jim began working for Norplex in LaCrosse, while Mary taught school. He spent many years farming, raising tobacco, hunting, fishing, trapping and working second shift at Norplex. They had one daughter, Amy, and they enjoyed many things over the years, from hunting raccoons to teaching her how to drive a car! Becoming a grandpa was a treasure for Jim. Haakon and grandpa spent much time together; working on the farm, playing with Scooter, gardening, fishing for trout and taking drives to look for turkey and deer. Jim is survived by daughter, Amy (Keith) Mathison; and grandson Haakon; two brothers, Sylvester (Janet) and Raymond (Karen) King; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hoff King; his parents; and a sister, Alice.

Jim was a quiet, generous and humble man who loved his family. Blessed be his memory.

A visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Pastor William Horn led a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Private family burial will be in the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

