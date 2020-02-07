Olive Idella Koessler, 95, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, with her family by her side.

Olive was born in Cashton, to Melvin and Ida Haugen July 3, 1924. She attended a school near Melvina, until the family moved to a farm near Norwalk, where she graduated from eight grade. Because she did not have transportation to high school, she worked for various local families.

Olive went on to a movie date with Lois Biever’s brother. At the movie she met Paul Koessler, whom she had noticed at dances in Cashton and the rest is history. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, Nov. 11, 1942. Together they farmed on the County Road D farm, until their retirement, when they built a home in the valley.

We will always remember her bountiful gardens, flowers galore, beautiful quilts, most of them her own creative designs, sandbakkels, and krumkake, and lefse. Most of all, she loved cooking for her family, where you could never get away without feeling “stuffed.” She loved participating in lively family conversations, which often ended in her erupting in giggles.

