Orvella Therese Nustad (Nerison), 93, died peacefully at Highline Community Care Center in Denver, Colo., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Orvella is survived by her daughter, Ann McLane (Nustad) of Aurora, Colo.; and her only grandchild, Sawyer McLane, of Arvada, Colo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nustad; parents, Oliver Nerison and Esther Nerison (Gronning); brother, Ervin Nerison; and sisters, Katherine Johnson (Nerison) and Lucille Wrobel (Nerison).

Orvella was born April 19, 1927, in Viroqua. She married Robert Nustad, Jan. 28, 1956. Before becoming a wife and full-time mother, Orvella was an elementary school teacher at various locations in Wisconsin. She was a longtime member of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Westby, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

After cremation, burial will be at Coon Prairie Cemetery, Westby, at a later date.