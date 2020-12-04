WESTBY/LA FARGE — Orville Clarence Clark, 93, passed away at his apartment in Westby Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born June 16, 1927, to Clayton and Edith (Calhoun) Clark in Hayward, Wis. He grew up in the Valley, Hillsboro, La Farge area. Wherever he lived, he developed a love of family, friends, and learning new things. He loved being able to solve problems and make the best of life.

He married Edith Erlandson Nov. 10, 1945. They had three children, James, Eileen, and Barb. After going to school, he enjoyed playing baseball for a Valley team, that included his dad and a couple of his brothers, as well as great friends in the area. Orville had a variety of jobs while working on the farm and through out his life including, the Carnation Plant in Hillsboro, construction of the Mauston School, farming, cattle hauling business, selling Ellis tobacco planters, and as road repairman for the town of Stark.

They made their home on farms near Jug Creek, where their door was always open to family, friends, and neighbors. Through his job with the town of Stark, he maintained the existing roads, and was active in building roads and driveways as the countryside changed, in plans for the Kickapoo Dam project. He had an amazing work ethic and was always busy creating something. His Dad, Clayton, once described Orville as “jack of all trades” as he could fix almost anything.