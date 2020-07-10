Otto J. Sordahl, 97, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Otto was born on the family farm to parents, Martin and Selma, and was raised in Westby, and except for duty in the Navy during World War II, lived and farmed in Westby until 1965. Since then, he lived in the Twin Cities, but was always proud to call Westby “home.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, in 2015. He is survived by children, Dick (Judy) Dehnel, Jerry (Michelle) Dehnel, and Deb (Terry) Reishus; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, in Wisconsin.
There is no planned visitation and due to Covid-19 restrictions, limited attendance for interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.