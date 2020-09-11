Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Pastor Gary L. Daines, was called home to the Lord Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A drive-by visitation was held from 9 a.m. until noon Sunday, Sept. 6, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. An outdoor celebration of life service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Sugar Creek Bible Camp. A private family burial with military honors followed at Bethany Sand Hill Church, in La Farge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.