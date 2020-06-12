Patricia “Pat” Engen, 86, of Westby died Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 24, 1933.
She graduated from Central High School in 1951. She married Irvine Engen June 12, 1954. They moved to Westby, in September 1954. Throughout Pat’s years she worked part time at Sloane Brothers, Vernon Electric Cooperative and Westby-Coon Valley State Bank. She was proud of the volunteering services she performed, which included over 10 years as a Sunday school teacher at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, a Girl Scout leader and coordinator for the Bloodmobile. She was a member of Our Savior’s ELCA and a former Eastern Star member. Pat was also known for her crafting, knitting, crocheting, playing 500 and being an exceptional cook. Pat would gather her favorite recipes, whether from friends or watching her cooking channels and over the years made five cookbooks. The last cookbook was in 2015 and shared copies with family and friends.
Pat and Irv spent many years traveling to Arizona, in their motor-home. For their 50th Anniversary they traveled to her homeland of Ireland. They also enjoyed several trips to Alaska and Hawaii.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Penny (Dennis) Havlik; her sons, Tim Engen and Paul (Robbyn) Engen; her grandchildren, Matthew (Nikki) Havlik, Nicholas (Andrea) Havlik, Megan (Joe) Farke, Joe Engen, Kaylyn Engen (fiancé, Richie), Paige Engen (and her boyfriend, Jake) and Colleen Engen; and her great-granddaughters, Chardonel and Reeselyn Havlik.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Irvine; her parents, Walter and Elsie Burns; one brother; and five sisters.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
