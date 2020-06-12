Patricia 'Pat' Engen

She graduated from Central High School in 1951. She married Irvine Engen June 12, 1954. They moved to Westby, in September 1954. Throughout Pat’s years she worked part time at Sloane Brothers, Vernon Electric Cooperative and Westby-Coon Valley State Bank. She was proud of the volunteering services she performed, which included over 10 years as a Sunday school teacher at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, a Girl Scout leader and coordinator for the Bloodmobile. She was a member of Our Savior’s ELCA and a former Eastern Star member. Pat was also known for her crafting, knitting, crocheting, playing 500 and being an exceptional cook. Pat would gather her favorite recipes, whether from friends or watching her cooking channels and over the years made five cookbooks. The last cookbook was in 2015 and shared copies with family and friends.