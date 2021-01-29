Raymond Louis Armstrong

After Therese retired, the couple fulfilled a dream and purchased a house on Deep Lake, outside of Iron River, getting them closer to their roots in Northern Wisconsin. This house was right next door to Ray’s beloved sister, Eleanor and her family. Many get-togethers with family and friends occurred at the lake. They were sad to leave all their good friends in Westby, but many came to visit the Armstrong’s at the lake. Together with Eleanor, they purchased a pontoon boat for afternoon loops around the lake with a cocktail and snack.

During retirement, Ray and Therese enjoyed taking their 5th-wheel to explore the U.S. They traveled from coast to coast, enjoying the sights of our nation. When they finally sold their camper, they continued to travel south, to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., during the cold winter months.

Ray is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Therese Armstrong; his sister, Eleanor Upthegrove; his children, Laura Stoddard, Mark (Ruth) Armstrong, and Mary (John) Lund; and his four grandchildren, Leah Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, Kaitlyn (Drew) McMurtrey and Ian (Mary) Lund.

Ray was preceded in death by older siblings, Samuel Armstrong, Violet Bitzer and Grace Grehn; his parents; and his son-in-law, Michael Stoddard.