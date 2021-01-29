WESTBY/IRON RIVER, Wis. — Raymond Louis Armstrong, 92, of Westby and Iron River, passed away peacefully at home in Westby, under hospice care Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Ray was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Ashland, Wis., on the frigid banks of Lake Superior, the youngest child of five, to Samuel McGinley Armstong Jr. and Mabel Selvig Armstrong. Ray attended elementary and secondary school in Ashland, graduating from high school in 1946. After high school, Ray enlisted in the Navy to serve his country in World War II. While in the Navy, he served aboard the USS Providence. After completing his service to our nation, he returned home to Wisconsin and attended Northland College in Ashland, studying math and education.
Ray met his lifelong sweetheart, Mary Therese Anderson, in 1952 and they were married Aug. 22, 1953. They had three children, Laura, Mark and Mary Beth. Ray taught math in New Troy, Mich., Saxon, Wis., and finally in Westby. After completing his masters in education administration, Ray accepted the position of high school principal in 1962, for Westby. He was well respected by staff, administration and students. Ray stayed in that position until his retirement in 1988.
Ray enjoyed bowling, dancing, camping, playing cards, and fishing. Ray also enjoyed attending sporting events at Westby, especially when his children were playing. While working at WHS, he would announce football games for the Norsemen. One of Ray’s fondest memories was coaching basketball at Saxon High School.
After Therese retired, the couple fulfilled a dream and purchased a house on Deep Lake, outside of Iron River, getting them closer to their roots in Northern Wisconsin. This house was right next door to Ray’s beloved sister, Eleanor and her family. Many get-togethers with family and friends occurred at the lake. They were sad to leave all their good friends in Westby, but many came to visit the Armstrong’s at the lake. Together with Eleanor, they purchased a pontoon boat for afternoon loops around the lake with a cocktail and snack.
During retirement, Ray and Therese enjoyed taking their 5th-wheel to explore the U.S. They traveled from coast to coast, enjoying the sights of our nation. When they finally sold their camper, they continued to travel south, to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., during the cold winter months.
Ray is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Therese Armstrong; his sister, Eleanor Upthegrove; his children, Laura Stoddard, Mark (Ruth) Armstrong, and Mary (John) Lund; and his four grandchildren, Leah Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, Kaitlyn (Drew) McMurtrey and Ian (Mary) Lund.
Ray was preceded in death by older siblings, Samuel Armstrong, Violet Bitzer and Grace Grehn; his parents; and his son-in-law, Michael Stoddard.
In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging memorials be sent to the Norse Fund at Westby High School.
The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.
