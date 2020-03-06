Retired CSM Roger A. Wang Sr.

He joined the U.S. Army in October 1971, was a Vietnam and Panama veteran. His basic training/IAIT was completed at Ft. Ord, Calif. CSM Wang served with the 172nd Arctic Light Infantry Brigade in Alaska, Drill Sergeant at Ft. Jackson, S.C, Project NCO Ft. Benning Training Development, 509th Airborne Battalion Combat Team in Vicenza, Italy, USMA West Point and with the 5th Infantry Division (Mechanized) Ft. Polk, La., as Platoon, Intelligence and First Sergeants. While with the 5th Infantry, he personally took the company from Ft. Polk to Panama and captured Noriega's headquarters. He was the National Guard/Reserve Component Advisor at Readiness Group Ft. McCoy, Wis.; SGM for NWTC Ft. Greely, Alaska; CSM, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry (Iron Rangers), 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One), Ft. Riley, Kan., and lastly Brigade CSM, 1st Regional Training Brigade, Ft. Carson, Colo.