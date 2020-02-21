Rick Running

His love for outdoors and his work ethic began on their farm in Norskedalen. The family then moved to Westby, where he attended high school. He met and fell in love with Darlene Kamprud. They were united in marriage Dec. 2, 1978, and were blessed with two children, Justin and Tonya. Following high school, Rick worked for 22 years at Nelson Muffler. He later found a passion for over-the-road truck driving, where he drove for Lee Steyer and Tim Neubauer. He had a heart of gold, worked hard and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved the time on the open road in his semi with his dog, Scooter, by his side. Rick found peace in the outdoors and enjoyed life on the farm. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and riding his Harley, especially with his son, Justin. He also loved being around the campfire with his family on camping trips. Later in his life, one of the things that brought him the greatest joy was his grandchildren. His strong faith guided him through his battle with cancer.