CHASEBURG — Robert D. Storbakken, 75, of Chaseburg passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, after a long battle with cancer. Robert was born Aug. 16, 1944, to William and Tena (Olson) Storbakken in La Crosse. He was the youngest of nine children.

He had fond recollections of his childhood growing up on a hilltop farm in Westby, where Norwegian was spoken in the home. His memories included skiing from one neighboring ridge farm to another to see friends and family in the winter, fishing in Spring Coulee, tending the family’s chickens and watching his father plow with their grand Belgium work horses. These memories and childhood friendships were special to him and stayed with him for life.

After graduating from Westby High School in 1962, he joined the Marine Corps and trained as a paratrooper. Later he began his studies at Humboldt State University in Northern California, where he studied marine biology, English and literature, finishing in 1972, with a bachelors degree in English. In 1990, he went on to earn his masters degree in Education at UW-La Crosse.