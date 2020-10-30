Robert L. Widner

Robert was born Feb. 17, 1934, to William Perry and Rena Florence (Clark), followed shortly by his identical twin brother, Roger. Like most twins, Robert and Roger shared a special bond. Hardworking, smart, and business-minded, they worked side-by-side in their careers with Sun Drop, the military, and Mathy Construction, which led them to start their own business RL Widner Trucking and Excavating. The quarry was Robert’s pride and joy—not a day went by without Robert taking a short drive to gaze fondly over his lifelong accomplishments, and taking a moment to reminisce about the long days spent making his dreams a reality. These visits to the quarry continued up until the day before Robert’s passing. Not only was Robert a quick-witted businessman, he was also kindhearted and passionate about nature and conservation efforts related to the West Fork of the Kickapoo River. Robert shared these endeavors with Roger. If something needed to be done in the valley, the Avalanche community knew that Robert and Roger would be the first to volunteer their expertise.