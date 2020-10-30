AVALANCHE — Robert L. Widner, 86, of Avalanche passed away in his home Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Robert was born Feb. 17, 1934, to William Perry and Rena Florence (Clark), followed shortly by his identical twin brother, Roger. Like most twins, Robert and Roger shared a special bond. Hardworking, smart, and business-minded, they worked side-by-side in their careers with Sun Drop, the military, and Mathy Construction, which led them to start their own business RL Widner Trucking and Excavating. The quarry was Robert’s pride and joy—not a day went by without Robert taking a short drive to gaze fondly over his lifelong accomplishments, and taking a moment to reminisce about the long days spent making his dreams a reality. These visits to the quarry continued up until the day before Robert’s passing. Not only was Robert a quick-witted businessman, he was also kindhearted and passionate about nature and conservation efforts related to the West Fork of the Kickapoo River. Robert shared these endeavors with Roger. If something needed to be done in the valley, the Avalanche community knew that Robert and Roger would be the first to volunteer their expertise.
Robert fell in love with June, which led to their lasting, enduring marriage. They raised their children in the very house that he was born in. Robert enjoyed making memories out of even the most everyday moments, like hunting for Morel mushrooms. He had a talent for bringing his family together through projects and daily activities. Robert was an ideal example for today’s younger generations about work ethic. Even in his 80s, Robert constantly kept himself busy—whether it was helping his grandchildren with their business endeavors, making his daily trip down to the farm to share his knowledge, and spending time outdoors fishing with his grandchildren. As the family’s patriarch, Robert always looked out for everybody’s best interests. Robert loved hearing updates from his family members about how they were doing.
Robert is survived by his wife, Eda June; his four daughters, Marcia (Patrick) Parker of Avalanche, Monica Klaas of Baraboo, Wis., Melissa (Guy) Guglielmi of Cedarburg, Wis., and Michelle Widner of Viola; his son, Bobby of Oklahoma; his 15 grandchildren, Jared (Chrissy) Parker, Jessica (Kyle) Peterson, Jennifer (Joseph) Jandt, Janessa (Andrew) Mlsna, Victoria Klaas, Nathaniel (Sarah) Klaas, Andrew Guglielmi, Anthony Guglielmi, Adrian Guglielmi, Damon (Christine) Widner, Austin Goodwater, Spencer Goodwater, Evan (Jeanne) Goodwater, Jordan, and Nile; his great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Gibson, and Baby Jandt due in March, Brayden, Parker, and Piper Peterson, Heath Mlsna, and Abby; his nieces and nephew, Susan (Terry) Arentz, Ramona (Glenn) Fromme, Meredith Ames, Janice Whitt, Cindy (Scott) Weber, Linda (Bryan) Burch, Robert (Amy) Tway; brothers and sister-in-law, Lena (Arthur) Zabel, Ralph (Jan) Barlow, and Robert (Sophie) Barlow. He is further survived by many other loved ones including cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Robert was preceded in death his parents; his beloved son, Michael Robert Widner; his twin brother, Roger (Mary) Widner; his brothers and sisters, Lester (Viva) Widner, Dorman (Lillian) Widner, Dorwin (Edith) Widner, William Widner, Mary (Lorenzo) Skundburg, Gladys (Chris) Tway; his nephews, Roger, Perry, and David Widner; his in-laws, Elmer and Velma (Salmon) Barlow; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred (Lois) Barlow, George (Rosalie) Barlow, Albert Barlow, Elmer Barlow, Betty (Lowell) Smith, Gloria (Clyde) Gander, Mae (John) Motsinger, and Ethel (Neil) Zajicek.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home and from noon until the time of service Sunday. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that social distancing precautions are respected and masks are worn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.