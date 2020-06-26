Roger Allan Earl Erickson, 92, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society-Blackduck, Minn. Roger was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Westby, to John and Alice (Hagen) Erickson. Roger attended Westby High School, where he excelled in all sports, including ski jumping, at what is now Snow Flake Ski Jump in Timber Coulee. Because of World War II and a shortage of drivers, Roger began driving at age 14, to haul beer and cottage cheese from La Crosse to Madison, Wis., until his induction into the U.S. Army, upon graduation from high school.
After World War II, Roger was an over-the-road driver until joining Jefferson Lines, as a bus driver. He later advanced to management and then the development of Jefferson Tours. He later became part owner of Travel and Tours, Inc. He remained in the travel business until retirement. Due to his love “of the road,” he returned to driving with UPS, Ryder, among others.
On Jan. 19, 1949, Roger was married to the sweetheart he met on the swing set at school, Barbara Ann Jefson. Together they enjoyed a wonderful 53 ½ years of marriage, until her passing in 2002. Roger was a longtime member of Faith Lilac Way Lutheran Church and the Robbinsdale American Legion. He was known to the neighbors as G'Roger, due to his continual tinkering in his garage. With his kind and sociable disposition, everyone he met seemed to become an immediate friend. Throughout his life, he remained a sports fan and avid hunter and fisherman.
Roger is survived by his sons, Jim (Angie) of Bighorn, Wyo., and Jeff (Roberta) of Northome (Wildwood), Minn.; and his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara “Bobbi”; his son, Greg; his brothers, Harold, John, and Carl; his sister, Josie; and his parents.
To honor his request there will be no memorial service. We ask that memories of Roger as a Dad and friend, remain as a comfort to all. Roger always thought long obituaries were bragging, but Dad, your life was something to brag about.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.