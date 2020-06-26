× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Roger Allan Earl Erickson, 92, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society-Blackduck, Minn. Roger was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Westby, to John and Alice (Hagen) Erickson. Roger attended Westby High School, where he excelled in all sports, including ski jumping, at what is now Snow Flake Ski Jump in Timber Coulee. Because of World War II and a shortage of drivers, Roger began driving at age 14, to haul beer and cottage cheese from La Crosse to Madison, Wis., until his induction into the U.S. Army, upon graduation from high school.

After World War II, Roger was an over-the-road driver until joining Jefferson Lines, as a bus driver. He later advanced to management and then the development of Jefferson Tours. He later became part owner of Travel and Tours, Inc. He remained in the travel business until retirement. Due to his love “of the road,” he returned to driving with UPS, Ryder, among others.