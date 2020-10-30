AVALANCHE — Roger L. Widner, of Avalanche passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from a cardiac episode. While it is never easy to say goodbye, comfort is found knowing he went home on the bank of his treasured pond.

Roger was born Feb. 17, 1934, to William Perry and Rena Florence (Clark) Widner, at their home in Avalanche. He did not enter this world alone though and his twin brother, Robert, was instantly a lifelike mirror. There was nothing the Widner boys did not do together. From their stint as Sun Drop distributors, to being called off to the military, to starting RL Widner Trucking and Excavating, their endeavors were never ending. They worked together as founding members of the West Fork Sportsman’s Club, to improve the trout habitat of the West Fork of the Kickapoo River, helping to develop the world-class trout stream that exists today. If there was something to be done in the valley, the boys were first in line to make sure it was done. Roger’s love for the outdoors and Avalanche, was evident in everything he did and his lasting legacy will not be forgotten.