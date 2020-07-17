× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LONE ROCK, Wis./COON VALLEY — Ronald Martin Olson, 56, of rural Lone Rock, formerly of Coon Valley died suddenly Thursday, July 9, 2020, in York, Pa., while delivering on his truck route for Dairyland Transportation of Richland Center, Wis. He was born Oct. 24, 1963, the son of Leonard Ralph and Beatrice (Bohland) Olson. On Sept. 9, 2004, he married Kari A. Napiwocki. Ron graduated from Westby High School in 1982 and immediately drove a milk truck route in rural Coon Valley, until 2008. He then worked for Dairyland Transportation, LLC, in Richland Center, until his death. Ron had five children, with his two youngest, children Jason and Makyla, still living at home with their mom, Kari.

Survivors include his wife, Kari Olson of Lone Rock; five children, Dustin Oliver of Coon Valley, Crystal Olson of Twin Cities, Minn., Austin Olson of Twin Cities, Jason Olson of Lone Rock, Makyla Olson of Lone Rock; stepson, Jacob Stedman of Lone Rock; mother, Beatrice Olson of Viroqua; five siblings, Evelyn (Roger) Myher of Chaseburg, Virginia Johnson of West Salem, Kathy (David) Manske of Chaseburg, Elaine Dinger of Shawano, Wis., Jeffrey (Ashley) Olson of Coon Valley; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Ralph Olson.

Per Ron’s wishes no formal funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials for the family to the Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center. The Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center, assisted the family with arrangements. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.