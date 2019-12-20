Russell Stanley Olson

Russell was born in Viroqua and grew up on the family farm on Three Chimney Road. He attended Westby High School, graduating in 1986, having participated in drama club and known fondly for his light-hearted nature and just being a great guy. For a few years following high school, Russell was employed by ORC in La Crosse. He then moved back to Viroqua, where he worked at VARC and met many new friends, whom he enjoyed being with even after having to discontinue working due to his health.

Russell’s greatest friend was truly his brother, Richard, someone who he would watch professional wrestling with, play cards and generally just have a good time with. After Richard passed away, Russell most likely felt a deep loss as they were inseparable on most all occasions. Russell’s first thoughts were always of others and therefore hid his pain so others would not worry.

The last several years of his life were spent at Vernon Manor, where he continued to make new friends, participating in games and just being happy, despite his declining physical abilities and most recently a diagnosis of lymphoma. Russell enjoyed watching cartoons and Star Wars movies, reading Marvel comics (esp. Spiderman) and trivia. He could absorb himself in the Guinness Book of World Records or anything with super-heroes. He may not have been aware of it, but it is ironic that those who possessed extra-ordinary physical abilities, were of most interest to him. Unlike his heroes, Russell could not walk and even struggled to grasp a pen securely in his later years. Although lacking in physical strength, Russell’s heart was gigantic and many have appreciated the little thoughtful ways he would bring happiness to their lives—telling a joke, sharing a small gift from his countless trivia game winnings or writing a heartfelt poem. Recently, one of Russell’s caregivers at Vernon Manor shared how Russell had left a plastic cupid on her desk and told her to take note as she had a new guardian angel close by! Others have shared their poems he wrote for them or how he cheered them up when they were feeling down. His kindness and thoughtfulness extended to everyone he met, both in life and forever afterward.