Shirley M. Berg

She grew up in La Crosse, on Fifth and Hood streets and attended school at Hamilton, Lincoln and Central High School, where she graduated in 1951. She worked at State Bank of La Crosse, for 10 years. Shirley married John W. (Jack) Berg, Sept. 15, 1956, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse. They bought a house in Coon Valley, where they lived for 60 years. Jack died April 1, 2017. Shirley also worked as treasurer for the Village of Coon Valley and then at the Coon Valley Post Office, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary and the Coon Valley Lutheran Church and WELCA.