WESTBY — Steven H. Garlick, 57, of Westby died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. The Rev. Paul Tjelta will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, all at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.