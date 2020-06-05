Sue Bjerke, 80, passed away peacefully among family Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1939, to Hjalmar and Margaret (Sorenson) Theige in Westby. Sue attended high school in Westby and went on to continue her education where she graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a degree in chemistry.

A position teaching science, physics and chemistry, at Westby High School brought her back to her hometown, where she met Ron Bjerke. Ron and Sue were married June 11, 1961. They were happily married for 56 years, until the time of his passing in 2017.

Sue was an active member of the Westby Coon Prairie Church and community. Her church activities included being president of the WELCA, a member of Anna Circle, quilting, Holy Rollers (church lefse makers), singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school and confirmation classes. Her strong faith was an inspiration to her friends and family. Other interests and hobbies included woodworking, sewing, gardening, raising dachshunds, reading, writing and playing bridge with friends. In retirement Ron and Sue took many trips around the country and focused several of them around their love of horses and horse racing.