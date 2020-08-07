× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Sue Nanstad, 60, of Janesville, passed away at home surrounded by her family Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a decades-long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born Aug. 30, 1959, to the late Pearlie and Lorrine (Young) Hilton.

Sue graduated from Westby High School and later earned an assistant accountant degree from Blackhawk Technical College, after which she worked for WPS in Madison, Wis., for over 28 years.

When not at work, Sue loved baking, rummage sales, Hallmark and Christmas movies, trips to area casinos and rock concerts—though what she loved most was spending time with and spoiling her family. She loved Christmas, though her favorite holiday was the Fourth of July, which she spent a full year buying fireworks to launch and celebrate.

Sue was immensely compassionate and unimaginably strong. She will be missed by everyone who had the great fortune to know her.

Survivors include her former husband, Dale Nanstad and their children, Julie Gerber (Matt) and Joshua Nanstad (Stevie) her grandchildren, Bryant Nanstad, Emily Gerber and Evan Gerber and her two beloved cats, Blacky and Tally. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Hilton her sisters, Judy Selin and Sarah Veitch (Dale) as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.