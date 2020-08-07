JANESVILLE, Wis. — Sue Nanstad, 60, of Janesville, passed away at home surrounded by her family Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a decades-long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born Aug. 30, 1959, to the late Pearlie and Lorrine (Young) Hilton.
Sue graduated from Westby High School and later earned an assistant accountant degree from Blackhawk Technical College, after which she worked for WPS in Madison, Wis., for over 28 years.
When not at work, Sue loved baking, rummage sales, Hallmark and Christmas movies, trips to area casinos and rock concerts—though what she loved most was spending time with and spoiling her family. She loved Christmas, though her favorite holiday was the Fourth of July, which she spent a full year buying fireworks to launch and celebrate.
Sue was immensely compassionate and unimaginably strong. She will be missed by everyone who had the great fortune to know her.
Survivors include her former husband, Dale Nanstad and their children, Julie Gerber (Matt) and Joshua Nanstad (Stevie) her grandchildren, Bryant Nanstad, Emily Gerber and Evan Gerber and her two beloved cats, Blacky and Tally. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Hilton her sisters, Judy Selin and Sarah Veitch (Dale) as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
ue was preceded in death by her parents, Pearlie and Lorrine (Young) Hilton and her sister, Mary Jane Hilton.
There will be a small burial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Bloomingdale Cemetery, rural Westby. Formal attire isn’t necessary. Sue was a huge Green Bay Packers fan—friends and family are encouraged to wear Packers clothes and jeans to celebrate Sue’s life at the burial. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to Komen Wisconsin so that we can help find a cure for breast cancer. You can donate to Sue’s page here: http://www.info-komen.org/goto/suenanstad.
