SIOUX FALLS, S.D./BARRON, Wis. --- The Rev. LeRoy E. Nevin, 86, formerly of Barron, went to his heavenly home Sunday, June 7, 2020.
His memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls and will be live-streamed. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the funeral home. Graveside committal service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Wayside Cemetery in Barron. The cemetery has no limitations as to the number of attendees however, please observe social distancing.
Please consider a donation in memory of Pastor LeRoy to Project CAR at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, or the Alzheimer's Association. Obit, online guestbook and link to the live-stream at georgeboom.com.
