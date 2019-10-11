Thomas Knitt

Tomas Raymond Knitt, 76, loving husband and father of three children, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Tom was born May 17, 1943, in Clintonville, Wis., to Alfred and Myrtle (Kautz) Knitt. He grew up in Marion, Wis., where he made many life-long friends. He graduated from Marion High School in 1962 and worked for years with the family businesses, Marion Hardware, Knitt Lumber and Knitt Sand and Gravel. In 1964, he married and raised three sons, Craig, Curt and Paul, then later divorced. In 1993, he married Laura “Babe” Kitzman. In 1999, he sold his business and moved to Westby, were he and Babe worked road construction together and built their home.
Tom loved heavy equipment and old tractors, but also had a passion for people. He loved sparking conversation with strangers and chatting with long-time friends. He was rarely seen without a playful twinkle in his eye, a smile on his face and his bibbed overalls. He loved to travel and a shortcut could easily turn into an all day car ride. Anyone that knew him would say he was one of a kind.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Alfred; and his mother, Myrtle; as well as his brother, William; brother-in-law, Mike; and his beloved family pet, Richie. He is survived by his wife, Laura “Babe”; his three sons, Craig, Curt (Jill) and Paul; his granddaughter, Grace; his brothers, John and Jim; his sisters-in-law, Shirley, Judy and Marsha; brother-in-law, Randy; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Big Falls Cemetery in Big Falls, with a gathering for friends and family to be held at Bubbas in Marion afterwards.
The following week at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, a celebration of his life will be observed with friends and family at his home in Westby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.