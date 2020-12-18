Timothy A. Griffin passed peacefully Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Tim was born April 9, 1958, in Decatur, Ill., to Charles and Shirley Griffin. He grew up on his family’s farm near Clinton, Ill. Tim attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture. Tim’s heart was always with farm families, and he built his career in agriculture and agri-business. He moved to Coon Valley, when selling the Successful Farming magazine. He met Nancy Fletcher, and they were married Sept. 6, 1986, in Coon Valley, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

Tim and Nancy moved to Spokane, Wash., where he worked for Lee Enterprises. Later, they returned to Wisconsin and finally settled in Coon Valley, where their children were born. During his career, Tim worked for Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, serving as the National Milk Procurement Manager. Most recently, he was self-employed as an agricultural consultant, specializing in organic dairy herds and soil. He loved agriculture and serving farmers across the nation. He was as comfortable forging relationships and improving service to the farmer in the corporate setting, as he was working with farmers among the crops and in the barns of the families whom he knew to be the heart of agri-business.