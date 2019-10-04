Torger Anders Henckel, 22, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the Black Hills of South Dakota, while pursuing his passion of hiking and rock climbing. He was born Aug. 22, 1997, in Viroqua, to Gregg and Nancy (Van Kirk) Henckel. He was baptized and confirmed at English Lutheran Church in Viroqua. He graduated from Luther High School in 2015 and was completing his final semester at South Dakota School of Mines, pursuing a degree in mining engineering. He had accepted a job offer in Tucson, Ariz., with Freeport McMoRan as a mining engineer.
Torger competed collegiately in both Mine Rescue and Mining and Mucking. Mining and Mucking is an international collegiate team competition in traditional mining skills. He participated in the International Championship all four years, while in college. His high point was when his team became world champs in Cornwall, England, clinching the overall championship for SDSM&T with his gold in surveying.
He loved skiing, hiking, rock climbing, but mostly just being in God’s creation, enjoying it and appreciating what the Lord has given us. He was an excellent skier. While hiking, his explanations of rock formations could amaze. And then he would be off, climbing and jumping from rock to rock.
His greatest passion, which he shared with his family, was his faith. He lived it. His saving faith was both strong and easily shared with others. He is now with his Lord in heaven.
Torger is survived by his parents; brother, Dietrich (Ashley) Henckel; sisters, Marit (Zachary) Brown and Annika Henckel; and his grandfather, Ray Carlson. He is also survived by his uncle, Steven (Susan) Van Kirk; aunts, Valorie (Mitch) Leakey, Paula (John) Ledgerwood and Lynn Carlson; along with many cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Wanda Henckel and Richard and Jane Van Kirk; and cousin, Richard Van Kirk.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service, Saturday, Oct. 5, at English Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 741 N. East Ave., Viroqua. The funeral service is at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please contact the church about memorial information.
