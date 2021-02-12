COON VALLEY — Virginia Ann Nerison, 92, of Coon Valley died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. She was born Feb. 19, 1928, to Anna and Joseph Rybarczyk. She married John Nerison Feb. 21, 1949. John and Virginia lived in Coon Valley their entire married life. They farmed and owned and operated a number of businesses in the area including Stockman’s Inn, Coon Valley Locker and the Coon Valley Auction Market.

Virginia was truly one of a kind! There are many colorful words that could describe her, however spunky, feisty and spitfire seem to fit the best. She was a woman who was never afraid to speak her mind, and you could always count on her to help whenever there was a need. She served a lot of food over the years and could set up a buffet line to work like a well-oiled machine. Virginia was a hard worker and showed her love through helping others. Many people remember and enjoyed seeing her decorations that she displayed for years on a large rock along Hwy 14 on the Coon Valley Hill.