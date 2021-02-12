COON VALLEY — Virginia Ann Nerison, 92, of Coon Valley died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. She was born Feb. 19, 1928, to Anna and Joseph Rybarczyk. She married John Nerison Feb. 21, 1949. John and Virginia lived in Coon Valley their entire married life. They farmed and owned and operated a number of businesses in the area including Stockman’s Inn, Coon Valley Locker and the Coon Valley Auction Market.
Virginia was truly one of a kind! There are many colorful words that could describe her, however spunky, feisty and spitfire seem to fit the best. She was a woman who was never afraid to speak her mind, and you could always count on her to help whenever there was a need. She served a lot of food over the years and could set up a buffet line to work like a well-oiled machine. Virginia was a hard worker and showed her love through helping others. Many people remember and enjoyed seeing her decorations that she displayed for years on a large rock along Hwy 14 on the Coon Valley Hill.
Virginia has a huge list of accomplishments to her name, including volunteering much of her time to many organizations. She was jailed and bailed for the American Cancer Society and had donated 20+ gallons of blood over her lifetime. She was very active in St. Mary’s Parish as well as the Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary, where she held various officer positions. Her favorite organization was Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center. Virginia churned butter at the annual Mid Summer Fest for 33 years as well as stirred up a spooky bubbling cauldron during Ghoulees in the Coulees. She was honored at a special banquet for her years of service in 1999.
Some of the things she loved most in life though, were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her eyes would light up when she spoke of them. She was extremely proud and loved them very much. They referred to her lovingly as “Grandma Stump” and will always remember getting off the bus by the Salesbarn to be greeted with an icy cold drink and a bag of chips. Virginia will always be remembered fondly by her family and friends who knew her and loved her.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Dennis (Becky) Nerison and Daniel (Julie) Nerison; her grandchildren, Angela (Aaron)Mithum, Abbey (Eric)Lehmann, Christa(Mitch) Wilson and Hailey Nerison; three great-grandchildren, Reagan Mithum, Charlie Lehmann, and Oliver Lehmann; and her sisters, Theresa Schaub, Barbara Tantillo and Carol (Jerry) Natvig.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2013; her son, John Jr. in 2013; her two brothers, Jerome Rybarczyk and Bernie Rybarczyk; and one sister, Joanne Hutschenreuter.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley concluding with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Private burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Coon Valley. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.