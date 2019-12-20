Vivian Lee

GERMANTOWN, Wis./WESTBY — Vivian L. Lee, 99, of Germantown and formerly Westby, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her apartment at the Gables of Germantown.
Vivian was born May 2, 1920, near Westby to Palmer and Alma (Frydenberg) Nustad. After high school, she attended Western Wisconsin Technical College, Vernon Co. Teachers College, UW La Crosse and UW Madison extension.
Vivian married Earl Lee Feb. 22, 1947, and they raised three wonderful children, (Arden) James, Brian and Brenda. She was blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
During World War II, she enlisted in the Navy (WAVES) and was stationed in Washington D.C. She also worked at First Federal Savings in La Crosse, Federal Civil Services in Rock Island, Ill., the Westby Utility Office, Westby H.S. (as a teacher’s aide), retiring as an account specialist with the State Department of Administration in Madison.
Vivian was always busy. Volunteering kept her active in her children’s lives, as a Cub Scout Den mother, a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher. She served as secretary of various organizations including the Sons of Norway, KAYRA Madison, Norseland Nursing Home, ALCW, and their Southern Wisconsin District. She was a member of the American Legion, the Norseland Nursing Home Auxiliary, Senior Citizens, and Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church’s Dorcas Circle. Vivian was also a volunteer librarian.
Vivian is survived by her children, James (Ann) of Williamsburg, Va., Brian (Carol) of Peoria, Ariz., and Brenda (d. Gary) Egerer of Germantown; grandchildren, Sonja (Nicholas) Lee-Austin and Peter Lee, and Matthew Egerer and Staci (Jesse) Peters; great-grandchildren, Tyler Austin and Emerson Peters. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl; and siblings, Elda Hagen, Walney Nustad, Sidney Nustad, and Juna Hanson.
Funeral services for Vivian will be at noon Monday, Dec. 16, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate and burial with full military honors to follow the service at Country Coon Prairie Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during a visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon, or during the reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family.
