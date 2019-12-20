Vivian Lee

GERMANTOWN, Wis./WESTBY — Vivian L. Lee, 99, of Germantown and formerly Westby, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her apartment at the Gables of Germantown.

Vivian was born May 2, 1920, near Westby to Palmer and Alma (Frydenberg) Nustad. After high school, she attended Western Wisconsin Technical College, Vernon Co. Teachers College, UW La Crosse and UW Madison extension.

Vivian married Earl Lee Feb. 22, 1947, and they raised three wonderful children, (Arden) James, Brian and Brenda. She was blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

During World War II, she enlisted in the Navy (WAVES) and was stationed in Washington D.C. She also worked at First Federal Savings in La Crosse, Federal Civil Services in Rock Island, Ill., the Westby Utility Office, Westby H.S. (as a teacher’s aide), retiring as an account specialist with the State Department of Administration in Madison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}