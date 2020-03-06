CASHTON — Wayne Lee McDaniel, 69, of Cashton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born July 7, 1950, to Leland Victor and Nima Alida (Holtet) McDaniel, in Viroqua.
Wayne was a 1969 graduate of Westby High School. He worked for Badger Ammunition near Baraboo, Wis., where they manufactured ammunition during the Vietnam War. Wayne met a spunky Cashton girl who he was immediately enamored by. He wanted to marry her right away but his spitfire of a girlfriend said she wouldn’t marry someone who was only working part-time jobs; he needed to have a real job. This began his 36 year career of working for the Village of Cashton. And Aug. 4, 1979, Wayne was united in Holy Matrimony to MaryJo Dickman, at St. Mary’s Ridge Catholic Church.
They had one son, Lee, who was Wayne’s pride and joy. Wayne drove school bus for many years and when Lee was very young he would take him along when driving the Cashton baseball team to away games. He and MaryJo would often feed the team. Lee and Wayne were best buddies when it came to going places. Lee grew up knowing every Monroe County Police officer like they were his uncles.
Wayne attended the Wisconsin State Police Academy at Fort McCoy. Through the years he did many hours of training, making him an outstanding officer. Wayne worked as the Cashton Police Chief for 34 years. In 2008, he was awarded the Policeman of the Year from the Viroqua Eagles Club. He created a Police Department that gave the people in the Village of Cashton, a strong sense of security. The whole time he was Chief of Police, he was still able to maintain great relationships with friends and community members, which was a real testament to his personality and professionalism.
Working in the community full time didn’t stop Wayne from being part of a volunteer organization in Cashton. He was an integral member of almost every volunteer organization in the area. For over 20 years, he volunteered with the Cashton Fire and Rescue; 25 years with the Cashton Lion’s Club, many years with Cashton Community Club, Boy Scouts, Knights of Columbus, a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, organizer of many bike rodeo’s, along with many other groups who asked Wayne for help. He could never say no to helping someone out.
To say that Wayne was an avid fisherman, hunter and card player, would be understatement. Wayne never turned down an opportunity to play cards. He lived to fish and share fish with neighbors and family and to hunt with family and friends. But when it came time to teach his three grandchildren the ropes—this is where Wayne excelled. His grandkids were his world. Taking them camping and to the woods for hunting deer was a tradition that he looked forward to. Teaching them the skills of filleting a fish and the importance of safety in hunting, was what Wayne was thrilled to do.
Wayne is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, MaryJo; son, Lee (Becky) McDaniel and their children, Avery, Harper and Gannon, all of Cashton; two sisters, Coletta Ryan of Mt. Horeb, Wis., and Joyce Rabata of Baraboo; along with many in-laws; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Nima; sister, Virginia Bahr; in-laws, Charles and Lucille Dickman; niece, Linda Radke; nephews, Paden Dickman and Joseph Dickman; and a brother-in-law, Bernard Rabata.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos officiated. Burial followed in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation was also held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. The family has requested that memorials be given to any of the following, Cashton Fire and Rescue; Cashton Scholarship Foundation; or to the Cashton Cupboard and Closet; in memory of Wayne. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
