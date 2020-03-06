CASHTON — Wayne Lee McDaniel, 69, of Cashton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born July 7, 1950, to Leland Victor and Nima Alida (Holtet) McDaniel, in Viroqua.

Wayne was a 1969 graduate of Westby High School. He worked for Badger Ammunition near Baraboo, Wis., where they manufactured ammunition during the Vietnam War. Wayne met a spunky Cashton girl who he was immediately enamored by. He wanted to marry her right away but his spitfire of a girlfriend said she wouldn’t marry someone who was only working part-time jobs; he needed to have a real job. This began his 36 year career of working for the Village of Cashton. And Aug. 4, 1979, Wayne was united in Holy Matrimony to MaryJo Dickman, at St. Mary’s Ridge Catholic Church.

They had one son, Lee, who was Wayne’s pride and joy. Wayne drove school bus for many years and when Lee was very young he would take him along when driving the Cashton baseball team to away games. He and MaryJo would often feed the team. Lee and Wayne were best buddies when it came to going places. Lee grew up knowing every Monroe County Police officer like they were his uncles.