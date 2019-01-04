New Year – new items at Bekkum Memorial Library. With the busy holiday season behind us, now is the perfect time to cuddle up with a good magazine, book, video or audiobook. We even have a few new board games for that no technology family night.
New in the Youth book section are “That’s Not my Snowman”; “1,2,3 the Farm and Me”; and “A is for Angel” – all fun board books for little ones. In Early Readers and Picture Books, music and rhythm abound with “Splat the Cat with a Bang and a Clang,” “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” and “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins (with music CD).
“Darius the Great is Not Okay,” a hilarious and heartbreaking Young Adult novel, brings to life the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of a Persian culture steeped in tradition. “The Poet X,” another YA novel, is the beautiful and intense story of a girl struggling to define herself in Harlem. From our Middle Readers section comes “Goblins on the Prowl,” filled with laughter and adventure, by famed author Bruce Coville. Remember the classic computer game Oregon Trail? Check out our two new board games of the same title.
Don’t forget to sign up your K-4 child for the Mindful Movement series by Monday, Jan. 7. Sessions led by Youth Program Coordinator Robin Hosemann are Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., and children must have a signed parental form to participate. Please call 634-4419 for more information.
We have been hard at work getting those new items processed and ready to go, so be sure to check the displays and the Red Hot New cart when you drop in at Bekkum Memorial Library. May your New Year be filled with interesting reads, relaxing and exciting videos and fun family games.
