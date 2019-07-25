It’s the final countdown week of A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program at Bekkum Memorial Library with lots to do! There’s still time for all ages to enter in the final massive prize drawings, with all entries due by Saturday, Aug. 3. Beginning on Monday, July 29, Youth Program Coordinator Alisha, makes her monthly stops at area day care providers with a bin of books for the month along with a fun story and activity. If your day care is in or near the city limits and you’d like to join in this super early literacy program starting in September, please call Bekkum at 634-4419.
Tuesday, July 30, we’ll be decorating Galaxy Cookies during our K-6th program from 1:30-3 p.m.; we’ll have some great stories to share and, if the weather permits, a quick outdoor game or two! Wednesday, July 31, showcases our final Pre-K Storytime at 10 a.m. with Night Sky songs, activities and stories for little ones. That afternoon from 1:30 to 3 p.m. is our final Bekkum Readers 4-H SPIN program, with Emery and Alisha helping K-6th graders Make a Mini Greenhouse – a perfect way to wrap up the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math U-W Extension sponsored summer program. For more information, stop in or call the library.
Finally, Just Bookin’ Club meets Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. in the library. We’ll be discussing Vernon County Reads author Allen Eskens’ book “The Life We Bury” in anticipation of his upcoming visit. Author of five mystery detective stories set in Minnesota, Eskens is the showcase author for the fourth annual Vernon County Reads sponsored by The Driftless Writing Center and The Vernon County Library Association. Eskens will provide an exciting night of conversation and literature at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22. For free tickets go to wapac.ludus.com or stop in at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.