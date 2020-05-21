Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are thrilled to be open for curbside service at the library! Patrons are encouraged to call the library at 608-634-4419 with their interests, favorite authors and topics. Staff will be very happy to look for the latest titles on our Bekkum shelves, then call to arrange a pickup time convenient for you. Pickups are being scheduled for Tuesdays 3 to 7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patrons can also order from the online catalog with their library card. Simply go to wrlsweb.org/westby/, select “Search the Catalog," then use your library card to easily order. Keep in mind items ordered from other libraries can take up to a week to be ready for you to pick up, due to American Library Association guidelines. For your safety, and the safety of staff at all Winding Rivers Libraries, items must sit for 72 hours before we can work with them. For that reason, the quickest items will be located right here at Bekkum M.L., which you can specify in your online search under location. For easy-to-follow steps on how to order go to our website. Patrons can make a list, then give our staff a call Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for the speediest service at this time.

Not sure what you want? We are glad to help you narrow it down and have created Book Bundles and Video Binge Boxes. Book bundles have three to four titles of a given topic. In the youth section we have several topics including dangerous animals, Syttende Mai, sports, crafts, mummies, fairies and unicorns. For young adults and adults, we have fantasy, science fiction, biography and cookbook, just to name a few. Video Binge Boxes include five to six titles of your favorite genre – mysteries, thrillers, Hallmark, chick flick, Marvel – just call today and tell us how we can help you!

