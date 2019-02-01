Bitter cold and snowy skies make for perfect times to snuggle with an audiobook or gather the family for a fun board game or movie marathon night. Don’t waste your money purchasing something you might not enjoy – pop in to Bekkum Memorial Library for an always changing assortment of new items just right for you and yours and all free to borrow.
Did you know there are almost 50 different card and board games to borrow in the Winding Rivers Library System? We have classics like Trivial Pursuit and Chutes and Ladders, right alongside newer titles Magic Maze, Castle Panic and Codenames. Whether you’re looking for intrigue, strategy, or belly laughs – you can find fun for the whole family.
Get on the hold list for a movie that is still in theaters or has just been released. It’s super easy, so stop in or call and we’ll be happy to help you. Movies just released or coming soon include “The Old Man and the Gun,” “A Star is Born” and “Instant Family.” Eager to try one of those subscription series for free? “Mystery Road,” “Doctor Who” and “Kidding” are some of more than 5,000 television series in the system. Better yet, bundle up the whole crew for free Family Movie Night: “The House With a Clock in its Walls,” Friday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Tie in to that upcoming Super Bowl and bring your young reader in for the brand new “Biggest Super Bowl” series. Share titles of “Biggest Upsets,” “Finishes” or “Records” – all perfect for encouraging those struggling readers. Maybe you’d rather take them on a trip around the world with our new series “Country Profiles” – Sweden, Ireland and Germany all await fun discovery. For more new titles and happenings at BML, follow us on Facebook, call anytime or stop in at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
