We are constantly working to make Bekkum Memorial Library your Third Place — a place that people gather in addition to their homes and workplaces (or in the case of children, their schools.) Note that being a Third Place has to do with having a great collection, and a place where you and your family can attend programs and discuss current events and topics, but is also about having a welcoming atmosphere. We strive to improve the collection with the latest released movies, novels, and children’s books, and expand it with interesting games, kits and new nonfiction titles. We always encourage you to recommend topics or titles that interest you and if we don’t have it, we’ll order it from the extensive Winding Rivers Library System or through WISCAT – the massive catalog of Wisconsin holdings.
Upcoming programs for December include a new Get Crafty @ Bekkum on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. Luan Szafranski will be here to take us through the steps of beginning felting, where we’ll create a beautiful snowflake ornament. All materials provided, as well as snacks! Family Movie Night is Dec. 14 at 6:30, showing “Smallfoot” or “Incredibles 2” (we’ll toss a coin) will be free fun for the whole family, so save your money for all those December necessities instead. Weekly Rock & Read (K-4) and PreK Storytime will have wintry, holiday themes up to Dec. 18, when we’ll take a break until the New Year.
We’re also cranking out the latest holiday movies for all ages – “Bramble House Christmas,” “Murdoch Mysteries: Christmas Cases Collection”; and music – Gwen Stefani’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” Eric Clapton’s “Happy Christmas,” and “A Legendary Christmas with John Legend.” Stop in soon to check out the seasonal calendar and new cart for the latest additions to make Bekkum your Third Place.
