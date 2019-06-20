Summer programming is well underway at Bekkum Memorial Library. The Just Bookin’ Club for adult readers is Thursday, June 27, at 5 p.m. Grab your friends and join us at Branches Winery for a fun session of book sharing with a glass of wine or soda. We’ll have some of our newest titles — summer reads, fantasy, westerns and inspirational fiction. “California Girls” by Mallery is a heartwarming, humorous romantic comedy. When three sisters all get dumped in the same week, summer seems to be a bust. Side by side, the three start over and rebuild their lives with Mallery’s classic laugh-out-loud humor.
Margaret Verble, finalist for the Pulitzer, has released “Cherokee America,” an epic novel set in the Civil War aftermath of the Cherokee Nation West. Interweaving a baby, a black hired-hand, a bay horse, gun and a gold stash with the heroine “Check” — mother of five boys and soon to be widowed farm owner is a must read for historical fiction lovers.
The “Winter Sister” by Collins is a spellbinding thriller debut about a young woman who returns home to care for her ailing mother and begins to dig deeper into the disappearance of her sister. Sixteen years ago Sylvie’s sister Persephone, out with a forbidden boyfriend, never returns home, her body found three days later. The murder remains unsolved and Sylvie begins to unravel the secrets that fill her childhood home.
Along with new items are new programs. Save the date for a terrific program for all ages — Sharing the Starry Skies with John Heasley of Driftless Stargazing LLC. Heasley, a Solar System Ambassador Master Teacher with NASA/JPL, will host an amazing experience for burgeoning space explorers and star gazers — a perfect accompaniment to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The program will be at the library on July 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.