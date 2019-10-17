Great opportunities for youth abound at Bekkum Memorial Library! One new program is Teen Girls’ Club starting this Monday, Oct. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. The program is geared toward girls ages 12 through 18. We’ll create interesting crafts, easy-to-make snacks, and share some laughs along with good books. This month’s book is “The Sword of Summer” by Riordan – copies are available at Bekkum M.L., though teens need not have read the book. Come and find out what this new program is all about.
Friends of the Library Week begins Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. with Badger Talks: Saving Your Digital Stuff, part of the 2019 Wisconsin Science Festival and brought to you by Bekkum M.L. and Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley. Donations are accepted for Book Drop Off Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Wednesday, October 23rd has Just Bookin’ Club discussing mysteries at 5 p.m. (grab this month’s copy at the library).
Also, on Wednesday the 23rd is a very special program — Westby’s Missing Mansion with researcher John Sutton. Sutton has newly found details revealing the background behind the Missing Mansion (also known as the Neprud House), details of the family history, the disappearance of the mansion and its possible return to Westby. Join us as we revel in the history of Westby, with a little mystery thrown in for intrigue.
Wrapping up the Friends of the Library Week the 25th, are the 4th Friday Discussion Group at 10 a.m. and another Book Drop Off Day from 1-3 p.m. The culminating event of this special week is the Semi-Annual Friends of Bekkum Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with early bird Friends Only starting at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the sale go toward support of future programs, and the purchase of materials, furnishings and other improvements to Bekkum Memorial Library. Stop in this coming week and show your support at 206 N. Main St.
