We are kicking off the month of October with all kinds of spooky stories, movies and fun. Be sure to join us for Movie Fridays starting Friday, Oct. 11, from 3:45-5:45 p.m. in the Bekkum Community Room. This month’s feature is the classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – three hilariously bumbling witches accidentally freed by kids exploring the old haunted house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. Great fun for the whole family! We’ll have hot, buttered popcorn for all and soda available to purchase.
Join us Monday, Oct. 14, for Fabric Pumpkin Crafting with Luann from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will create a cute fall-themed fabric pumpkin for decorating your autumn displays. All supplies are provided along with coffee, tea or hot apple cider. Join us for an enjoyable couple of hours of crafting and socializing.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 we’ll have author and illustrator Gayle Luebke during Rock & Read from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Luebke will share her newest book “There’s a Bug in My Bed!” Author and illustrator of four other children’s books, Luebke, a resident of Tomah, is an elementary school principal and former middle school art instructor. Honored as the Wisconsin State Reading Association’s Administrator of the Year in 2017, Luebke will share the craft of children’s book writing and illustrating. Copies of her books will be available for purchase and signings. Please call the library at 608-634-4419 or stop in to Bekkum Memorial Library at 206 N. Main today, for more information on these and other upcoming events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.