We’re in the final countdown for A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program! What’s that – you haven’t gotten in on the weekly prizes for youth or weekly prize drawings for adults and teens? There’s still time to win! Stop in with your babysitting charges to get them registered or grab a passport for your grandchild or neighbor. Adults and teens can share the fun by writing a quick review of a book, movie, magazine or audiobook they’ve checked out. It’s so simple to win the weekly prizes for kids and the gift certificates to area businesses generously provided by our Friends of Bekkum group. Never checked out at a public library before? Well we’re just the friendly staff to show you all the cool free stuff the Winding Rivers Library System has to offer! Stop in soon and we can get you flying!
There are still a few spaces left to meet with our career and employment service provider Myron Daubert on Tuesday, July 23, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Call 634-4419 for a 30- or 60-minute appointment to get the latest hot tips on jobs in the area, skill trainings and ways to strengthen your interview presence to get the job. Myron can also help you be strategic with your LinkedIn profile and networking, improve your resume and career development. Go to bit.ly/2XEOFvY for the latest career/job chronicle and calendar from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development specific to our area, or stop in to Bekkum ML at 206 N. Main in Westby for a copy.
This week’s make and take draft are super fun robot and alien masks. Join Alisha on Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. for a Robot PreK Storytime, followed at 1:30 p.m. by a yummy build your own snack mix session with Bekkum Readers 4-H SPIN club for K-6 grades.
