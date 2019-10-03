A sincere thank-you to all our patrons for your patience as we train new staff — the job is so much more than simply checking in and out books and putting them on shelves. We hope to keep things running smoothly with a full staff soon.
Set your calendars for just a couple of the many October special events at Bekkum Memorial Library. Get that autumn feeling in your decorating with Fabric Pumpkin Crafting with Luann on Monday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. All materials will be provided for patrons to create a cute fabric pumpkin to take home. Bring a friend and enjoy fun camaraderie and learn something new.
Bekkum is partnering with Knutson Memorial Library to provide Saving Your Digital Stuff: Personal & Family History through Badger Talks. Badger Talks extends the resources of the University of Wisconsin-Madison to communities throughout the state, bringing faculty and staff with a variety of disciplines. If you are like many Wisconsinites, your family history is gradually moving from analog (photographs, letters, keepsakes) to digital (websites, social-media accounts, files in the cloud). Learn how to ensure your family’s digital history doesn’t disappear in a cloud of pixels! Dorothea Salo, digital information faculty at UW-Madison, will present this perfect program for everyone interested in protecting their special memories.
We’ve also added to our schedule with more Read to Rover opportunities on the second, third and fourth Mondays of the month. Stop in to see our beautiful, friendly visitors Amber and Lucy with their trainers. All are welcome to share a story and spend time with our terrific Fido Friends. And don’t forget the after-school program, Rock & Read for kindergarten through fifth grade, Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. We’ve got interesting visitors and fun activities lined up the entire month at 206 N. Main St. in Westby. Call 608-634-4419 for more information.
