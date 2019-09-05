As we move into a new season, it’s the perfect time to work on a new you. Saturday, Sept. 7, join us for Beginner’s Yoga for Teens and Adults. This half-hour session starting at 10 a.m. in the Bekkum Community Room is the perfect chance to try a new form of exercise. Led by Megan Krenz, this self love yoga class is not about being perfect, but about finding acceptance for where you are in life. Bring a friend or two and wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Mats will be provided if you do not have your own.
Broaden your scope by trying a new DVD series or catching up on those you’ve missed. The Winding Rivers Library Systems has all the most popular television series including PBS’s “Victoria,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” and The Hallmark Channel’s “Chesapeake Shores.” Have you missed an episode of “Great Performances,” “Nova,” “Nature” or “American Experience?” We have numerous installments – GP’s “Les Misérables,” Nova’s “Last B-24,” Nature’s “Wild Way of the Vikings” and AE’s “Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation,” to name only a few. Not to be forgotten are many fun and educational series for youth, including “Ready, Jet, Go!,” “Power Rangers,” “Pinkalicious” and “Llama Llama.”
We’re also seeing a lot of interesting books on crafts and food preparation fly off the shelves. Great for the beginner, moderate or advanced preserver is “The Farm Girl’s Guide to Preserving the Harvest : How to Can, Freeze, Dehydrate, and Ferment Your Garden’s Goodness”; or try “Cured Meat, Smoked Fish & Pickled Eggs: Recipes and Techniques for Preserving Protein-Packed Foods” for something new in your pantry. Finally, get creative with “Wood Pallet Wonders: 20 Stunning DIY Storage & Decor Designs Made from Reclaimed Pallets.” All these and more are available for you at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
