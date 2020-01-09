Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

January is always a great time to look at where you are, what you’ve done, where you’d like to be and what you’d like to accomplish in the new year. Bekkum Memorial Library is here to help you in that quest. We have expanded opportunities to meet with an employment and training counselor from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Rather than the once every two months schedule, Myron Daubert is now able to meet with you on two or three different occasions each month. He will help you explore a change in jobs, discover expanded skill trainings, learn about area openings, create a top-notch resume, fill out an application effectively, and assist in taking the next steps in employment. This service is for all ages of job-seekers – teens and adults, veterans, retirees – we can help you all. Myron will be at Bekkum on Jan. 28 to answer all your questions and provide options for the upcoming months. Please call 608-634-4419 for more information.