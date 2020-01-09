Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

January is always a great time to look at where you are, what you’ve done, where you’d like to be and what you’d like to accomplish in the new year. Bekkum Memorial Library is here to help you in that quest. We have expanded opportunities to meet with an employment and training counselor from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Rather than the once every two months schedule, Myron Daubert is now able to meet with you on two or three different occasions each month. He will help you explore a change in jobs, discover expanded skill trainings, learn about area openings, create a top-notch resume, fill out an application effectively, and assist in taking the next steps in employment. This service is for all ages of job-seekers – teens and adults, veterans, retirees – we can help you all. Myron will be at Bekkum on Jan. 28 to answer all your questions and provide options for the upcoming months. Please call 608-634-4419 for more information.
Start the new year with a new group or club. Call us for more info on adult book clubs, learning a new craft, coffee chats, informative sessions and technology classes. Teens, ages 13 to 18, can participate in our new Teens After Hours group, meeting the third Monday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. Do you like music, movies or books? Do you like making things? How about snacks? If you answered yes to any of these questions, TAH is for you! Join us Monday, Jan. 20 for a great time.
In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., “You don’t have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step.” Take that first step of change with Bekkum Memorial Library at 206 N. Main in Westby.