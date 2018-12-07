The 2018 holiday season kicked off with loads of laughs, crafts and treats at Bekkum Memorial Library’s annual Holiday Santa Night, Friday, Nov. 30.
Patrons, friends and family enjoyed the holiday decorations by the Friends of Bekkum group while creating an easy Christmas tree ornament from cardboard, yarn and mini pompoms. The Cakery and Bake Shop of Viroqua generously provided sugar cookie cutouts and frosting for children to decorate with sprinkles galore. Teresa Lepke of the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee served delicious chocolate and regular milk to enjoy with the cookies. Families also enjoyed meeting the Syttende Mai, Wild West and Chaseburg Snowtrailers royalty groups who led the sing-along carols and shared holiday books from the library. The Royalty also assisted Bekkum Friends board member Susan Anderson, library staff Amy Weaver and Lori Juno, Assistant Director Robin Hosemann, and Director Michelle Tryggestad with the various stations and greeting families. The highlights of the evening were pictures and a visit with the jolly man in red, Santa Claus. Special appreciation is extended to Nate Hanson for providing directions to our North Pole visitor.
Other upcoming Bekkum Holiday events include Family Movie Night: “Smallfoot,” Friday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., and call to register (Bekkum provides the supplies) for Get Crafty @Bekkum: Beginning Felting Snowflake on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.